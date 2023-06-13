The Denver Nuggets are set to hold their championship parade on Thursday after bagging their first-ever NBA title in franchise history on Monday night in Game 5 against the Miami Heat. As usual, Nikola Jokic had another memorable performance in this championship-clinching victory. It's definitely going to be a festive mood in the city in the coming days.

For his part, however, Jokic has other things on his mind apart from the championship parade. During his post-game interview with the NBA TV crew, Jokic revealed that he has to be home by Sunday in order to attend to his horse racing. With the festivities scheduled for Thursday, it's going to be a tight schedule for the newly-crowned NBA Finals MVP. According to The Joker, he's going to need to ask Nuggets team owner Josh Kroenke for a major favor:

“On Sundays, I have my horse racing,” Jokic said. “… I don't know how I'm going to arrive [in time]. … I'm going to ask Josh to give me a plane.”

(via @NBATV)pic.twitter.com/5C8MQTNxnX — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 13, 2023

As the hosts said on the broadcast, I'm pretty sure Kroenke is going to be more than willing to lend the team plane to his superstar big man for his trip home. Josh probably won't be giving Jokic his own private jet, though, so for now, Nikola will have no other choice but to settle for the team plane.

Congratulations to Nikola Jokic for a historic campaign. Now that the job's done, he can rest, go home, and attend to his horses.