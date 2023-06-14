Nikola Jokic just put in one of the most memorable NBA Playoff performances in the history of the game. So much so, that the Denver Nuggets superstar has earned all sorts of praise from fans and pundits alike. Count former NBA champ Richard Jefferson in on the Jokic hype train.

Jefferson recently came out with a bold Jokic statement that could irk the fans of Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant. According to Jefferson, Jokic is the embodiment of some of the best players we've ever seen pick up a basketball:

“He's Kevin Durant scoring. He's Magic Johnson assisting. He's Tim Duncan on the glass, and he's shooting a better percentage than a guy like Steph Curry,” Jefferson said.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

KD fans probably aren't going to agree with the notion that Jokic is at par with Durant in terms of their scoring prowess. In the same light, Steph Curry fans will argue that Jokic is a center, and this will explain why he's scoring at a higher clip as compared to the greatest shooter of all time. Magic Johnson and Tim Duncan supporters might also have a thing or two to say about this all-encompassing statement from Richard Jefferson.

Love him or hate him (although honestly, who could hate on a guy like Nikola Jokic), the one thing you cannot deny is that he's a bona fide superstar. He also just led the Denver Nuggets to their first title in franchise history, so at this point, it's hard to argue against the notion that he's the best player on the planet at the moment.