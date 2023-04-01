A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

Nikola Jokic has been out of commission for the Denver Nuggets of late due to a nagging calf injury. The reigning back-to-back MVP has missed Denver’s last two games because of this knock, and he is now in danger of being forced to sit out Sunday’s clash against Stephen Curry and the defending champions Golden State Warriors.

Nikola Jokic injury status vs. Warriors

As of writing, Jokic is listed as questionable to play on Sunday. It’s the same tightness in his right calf that has sidelined the 28-year-old for the past two games, and the same could be the case against the Dubs. It is also worth noting that Jokic came in questionable for the Nuggets’ last two games and in both instances, he was later downgraded to out.

In other injury news, Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr., and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope are all probable to play with their respective injuries. Zeke Nnaji is questionable, while Collin Gillespie has been ruled out. The Nuggets could be shorthanded again when they battle a Warriors side that will be without Andrew Wiggins and Andre Iguodala.

Denver is still sitting atop the West with a 51-26 record. The biggest threat to them at this point is Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies, who are currently two games behind them at second. The Nuggets have just five games remaining on the season, and the fact that the top seed is now theirs to lose could factor in on their decision to play Nikola Jokic on Sunday, and perhaps even beyond.