A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

Nikola Jokic was out of action on Thursday night as the Denver Nuggets suffered a lopsided 107-88 defeat at the hands of the New Orleans Pelicans. Denver has another game coming up on Friday against Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns, and at this point, Jokic has popped up on the injury report again. As such, the fans want to know: Is Nikola Jokic playing tonight vs. the Suns?

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Nikola Jokic injury status vs. Suns

It was tightness in his right calf that sidelined Jokic in Thursday’s loss against the Pelicans. It’s the same injury that now has the reigning back-to-back MVP listed as questionable to play in Friday’s showdown against KD and Co.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Initially, the general belief was that Jokic got the night off on Thursday being that it was the first night of a back-to-back set. However, the fact that he is now in danger of missing the Suns clash means that this injury could be more serious than initially anticipated. Then again, it is also worth noting that the Nuggets are currently three games ahead of Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies for the top spot in the West with just six games remaining, so perhaps this is a factor as well on the team’s decision to give Jokic some rest.

Apart from Jokic, though, Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr., and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope have all been listed as questionable as well for the Nuggets.

Now, with regard to the question of Is Nikola Jokic playing tonight vs. the Suns, the answer is currently unknown.