By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

The Denver Nuggets found themselves locked in a tight contest against the Phoenix Suns on Christmas Day despite Nikola Jokic’s ridiculous performance and Devin Booker’s absence. Landry Shamet hit big shots all night long to keep the Suns within striking distance even as Jamal Murray tried to claw Denver back with a huge fourth quarter. But amid all the high-octane efforts on the night, it was Aaron Gordon who stole the show with a soul-snatching dunk that sent Shamet all the way to the depths of the shadow realm.

With the Nuggets leading by just one, 124-123, in the dying seconds of overtime, Gordon found himself on a two-on-one fastbreak, with Jokic flanking him. Only Landry Shamet was back for the Suns. Instead of dropping it off for an easy Jokic bucket, Aaron Gordon took off, throwing down a nasty poster jam that basically sealed the deal for Denver. Even Jokic, who is capable of some incredible wizardry with the basketball, couldn’t believe what he just saw.

DUNK OF THE YEAR pic.twitter.com/dUml31nzOf — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) December 26, 2022

Joker's reaction when AG took flight 😂😮 pic.twitter.com/1LkAYTgZKN — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 26, 2022

And Nikola Jokic, who had a first-class ticket to Gordon’s violent act of flight, had some jokes after the game.

“I was open,” Jokic quipped when asked about what he saw just as Aaron Gordon began to defy gravity.

The Serbian superstar definitely has a penchant for deadpan humor. Imagine just how boring it would’ve been had Gordon been unselfish and dumped the ball off for Jokic’s 42nd and 43rd points of the night. Perhaps AG knows that being praised for making the “right play” is temporary, but highlights are forever, and he will definitely be immortalized with such an insane jam.

Kidding aside, Nikola Jokic showered Aaron Gordon with the highest of praise that he, for sure, deserves. The highflyer had 28 points and 13 rebounds on 11-18 shooting, continuing his torrid play amid a career-best season. And in doing so, Jokic even called Gordon the “soul” of the Nuggets squad.

“I am just glad he is on my team,” Jokic added. The two-time MVP also commended Gordon for letting the game come to him more. Jokic said that the game is “slowing down” for Gordon “even when he is bullying guys”.

On the season, Gordon is averaging 17.5 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 2.1 dimes on a career-best 61.1 percent shooting. It’s not a stretch to say that he has been the Nuggets’ second-best player this season, and his continued strong play will be crucial to Denver’s championship aspirations.