By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

Aaron Gordon submitted a late but strong entry for Dunk of the Year 2022 Sunday night when he put Landry Shamet on a poster. The Denver Nuggets forward had quite a performance versus the Suns, with the cherry on top of it being Gordon immortalizing Shamet on a poster and countless social media clips with his yam that also came at a pivotal moment in the contest.

DUNK OF THE YEAR pic.twitter.com/dUml31nzOf — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) December 26, 2022

Apparently, after all the work he did in the game, Gordon still got enough energy to muster a joke following the Nuggets’ 128-125 home win over Chris Paul and company, per T.J. McBride of Denver Stiffs.

Aaron Gordon was asked if his dunk was a 50 and he laughed and said, “I don’t know man, maybe a 49.”

Of course, Gordon was referencing the controversial score he got from Dwyane Wade during an NBA Slam Dunk Contest years ago.

Gordon’s dunk deserved more than a 50 if you ask Nuggets fans. With that basket, Gordon managed to expand Denver’s breathing room on the scoreboard late in overtime, but not before the dunk getting reviewed by the game officials.

The 27-year-old Gordon finished the game with 29 points on 11-for-18 shooting from the field, grabbed 13 rebounds, and dished out two dimes while adding a steal and a block in 41 minutes of action.

Even more impressive for the Nuggets was Nikola Jokic, who doesn’t have the hops of Gordon, but is always a threat to stitch together an incredible stat line. Against the Suns, Jokic recorded 41 points, 15 rebounds, and 15 assists in 44 minutes.