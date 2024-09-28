One of the key offseason moves for the Denver Nuggets involved acquiring former MVP Russell Westbrook, who is entering his 17th NBA season, adding a fresh dynamic to the roster.

At 35 and on his fifth team since 2019, the Nuggets guard emphasized during the team’s media day that he has no intention of dialing back the intensity that earned him league MVP honors and nine All-Star selections.

Russell Westbrook's intensity remains the same

“I think that people confuse intensity with competitiveness. When I compete, when I'm on the floor, I don't want to be walking around shaking hands, kissing babies — I don't really want to do that. I'm there to — excuse my language, but, kick some ass,” said Westbrook while addressing the media during the Nuggets media day.

Following a heartbreaking Game 7 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second round of the playoffs, the front office decided to make changes instead of sticking with the same roster in their pursuit of the Larry O'Brien Trophy.

The Nuggets aim to capitalize on their championship window, and the organization expects nothing less than intensity from Westbrook.

While with the LA Clippers last season, Westbrook averaged 11 points, five rebounds, and 4.5 assists in just over 22 minutes per game. He is expected to back up 27-year-old Jamal Murray when the Nuggets' season kicks off.

Westbrook has become one of the more controversial figures in the league during the latter part of his career. His shooting inefficiency, reflected in his 45 percent field goal, 27 percent three-point, and 69 percent free throw splits last season, has led to reduced playing time.

Denver Nuggets looking different with Russell Westbrook onboard

Although Westbrook has faced criticism from fans, both from rival teams and his own, he enjoys strong support from his teammates. They consistently praise his intensity and dedication to the game.

“Russ brings a different culture and a different mindset to a team — a different energy.I think that he's gonna be that burst of energy that we need on both sides of the floor,” ,” said his former teammate at the Los Angeles Lakers, Deandre Jordan during the Nuggets media day.

Westbrook can have an immediate offensive impact in Denver's transition game, which ranked in the bottom third of the league for both opportunities and efficiency last season.

Despite a notable decline in his finishing ability, he consistently pushes the ball up the court, generating chances for himself and his teammates.

His most significant weakness, which often elicited frustration and disbelief from Lakers fans during his time in Los Angeles, is his shooting—hitting just 27% from beyond the arc and 37% from mid-range last season.

However, those opportunities may be restricted with the Nuggets, especially if Westbrook plays most of his minutes alongside two-time MVP Nikola Jokic during Murray's rests. Westbrook has developed into a timely and efficient cutter, capitalizing on defenders who lose track of him while ignoring him behind the three-point line.

This was Westbrook's most effective offensive strategy last season, and one can only imagine the increased opportunities he will get from arguably the best passing big man in NBA history. We've seen Jokic consistently set up Aaron Gordon in similar ways over the past few seasons.

That style of intelligent, active cutting, combined with pushing the pace and attacking the offensive boards, will likely be Westbrook's key contributions to a team eager to rebound from last postseason's setback.