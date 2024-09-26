Aaron Gordon, a key contributor to the Denver Nuggets' 2023 championship, has expressed a strong desire to remain with the organization long-term. The versatile forward has been a valuable asset to the team, and his recent comments suggest that an extension could be in the works.

“I really love this organization,” Gordon said from Nuggets media day. “I love the players on this team. Love the coaching staff. I hope we get it done. It seems like it’s moving forward in the right direction. I'm excited to hopefully be extended and stay with this organization.”

The Nuggets will be able to approach Gordon regarding a contract extension starting Friday, via ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel. Nuggets general manager Calvin Booth emphasized Gordon's “integral” role with the team and wants to keep him in Denver for a long time.

Aaron Gordon looking to honor late brother

During the offseason, the Gordon family suffered a tragedy when Drew Gordon, Aaron's older brother, passed away in a car accident.

Since Drew's passing, Aaron has done many things to honor his brother's memory. He got a tattoo of a gorilla on his chest with the initials “D.G.” When revealing the tattoo on social media, Gordon captioned the photo “Big bruh lives thru me.”

Gordon would also change his Nuggets jersey number from 50 to 32. The number 32 has a long history in the Gordon family, and was worn by Drew during his playing days.

“It was pretty natural. It made sense,” Gordon said on his decision to switch numbers. “My entire family has grown up wearing 32. It's almost like an ode to Magic Johnson as well. [He] was one of my dad's favorite players growing up. It's my brother's favorite number. It's my dad's favorite number. My sister played in it in college, I played in it in high school. It feels like home.”

Following the loss of his brother, Gordon was receiving constant support from his Nuggets teammates.

“These guys have been there every step of the way,” said Gordon. “They came to his service, they came to his funeral. These guys have been super supportive for me, and I love them for that. These guys have developed into guys that I would call my own brothers. These are my brothers.”

Not only are Gordon's teammates supportive, but they inspire him to play better as well. Being able to play with players like Nikola Jokic and Russell Westbrook inspires Gordon to put his best on the court.

“My team, my brothers. On the days that are hard, that's what gets me out of bed,” said Gordon. “I think Nikola Jokic is probably going to go down as one of the best to ever play the game. So working my tail off, working my ass off, so he can maximize his time NBA. Same thing with Russ. He's going to be a Hall of Famer too. … Holding up my end of the bargain so at the end of the day these guys win too. I think that's what really inspires me.”