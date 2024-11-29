Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook has been fined $35,000 by the NBA for making an obscene gesture on the court against the Knicks on Nov. 25 in Ball Arena, the league announced Friday morning.

In what turned out to be Westbrook's best game in a Nuggets uniform, the former league MVP dropped 27 points, including four made threes, during Denver's 145-118 home loss to New York. The “obscene gesture” that Westbrook was fined for came late in the fourth quarter with the Nuggets trailing by 26 points.

After nailing a three from the corner, Westbrook immediately turned around and flipped off the Knicks' bench, likely in response to players on the end of the bench mocking him.

So far this season, Westbrook has thrived in his bench role for the Nuggets. The nine-time All-Star has made the most of his opportunities, averaging 12.2 points, 5.9 assists, and 4.1 rebounds per game while shooting 39.1 percent from the floor and 37.5 percent from three-point range. Becoming a better catch-and-shoot three-point shooter is something Denver has been working with the veteran on.

Over his last six games, two of which were without Jokic on the court, Westbrook has averaged 16.2 points, 7.0 assists, and 4.8 rebounds. He recently recorded his 200th career triple-double on Nov. 17 against the Memphis Grizzlies, becoming the first player in NBA history to ever record 200 triple-doubles.

Nuggets head coach Michael Malone has praised Westbrook for the toughness and leadership he has brought to Denver, especially given that the team has lost a lot of veteran leaders through the years.

“I think he's been incredible for us. You look at the offensive productivity tonight… I think defensively he’s been a rockstar,” Malone told reporters following a 124-122 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder earlier in November. “And what I love about Russell Westbrook: 17-year vet, leopards don’t change their spots, but he is trying so hard to be disciplined. He’s trying to do the things we’re asking him to do, and I appreciate that so much. Because a lot of times, at 17 years in, you are who you are. But he cares, man. He is so invested in this team and what he’s bringing to this team, and he’s so hard on himself.

“I can coach a guy like Russell Westbrook any day because he's a competitor and he's a tough dude. I want him in my foxhole.”

Westbrook and the Nuggets will be looking to move to 11-7 on the season when they play the Los Angeles Clippers on Dec. 1 in LA.