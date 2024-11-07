As a nine-time All-Star and a former league MVP, Russell Westbrook doesn't get the love he deserves. While Westbrook has been inconsistent through the years, his athleticism and understanding of the game still make him a valuable asset. The Denver Nuggets are beginning to figure that out, as Westbrook has stepped up in the absence of Jamal Murray, who has been in concussion protocol over the last couple of games.

Despite jumping from team to team over the last several years, Westbrook is beginning to look comfortable in Denver, especially after he led the Nuggets to a 124-122 victory at home over the Oklahoma City Thunder. In this game against the undefeated Thunder, Westbrook led all scorers with 29 points, six rebounds, and six assists. He also helped make an impact defensively, which is where head coach Michael Malone found the most value in the soon-to-be 36-year-old veteran.

“I think he's been incredible for us. You look at the offensive productivity tonight… I think defensively he’s been a rockstar,” Malone told reporters following Wednesday night's victory. “And what I love about Russell Westbrook: 17-year vet, leopards don’t change their spots, but he is trying so hard to be disciplined. He’s trying to do the things we’re asking him to do, and I appreciate that so much. Because a lot of times, at 17 years in, you are who you are. But he cares, man. He is so invested in this team and what he’s bringing to this team, and he’s so hard on himself.

“I can coach a guy like Russell Westbrook any day because he's a competitor and he's a tough dude. I want him in my foxhole.”

Over his first six games with Denver, Westbrook struggled to make an impact. Other than a 22-point performance off the bench against the Brooklyn Nets, Westbrook only averaged 8.2 points, 4.5 assists, and 3.3 rebounds from the bench for the Nuggets in this stretch. Without Murray in the lineup, Russ has been more engaged and given more opportunities to shine, resulting in him averaging 25.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 6.0 assists over the Nuggets' last two games.

More importantly, Westbrook is simply impacting winning by doing the little thing Malone alluded to on defense. Westbrook is and has always been a competitor, which is why he has fit in perfectly with Malone coaching him.

Russell Westbrook, Michael Malone relationship

Because of Westbrook's demeanor and style of play, he can be a tough player to coach sometimes. After all, his out-of-control style of play leads to quick baskets and getting his opponents out of rhythm defensively. Sure, turnovers happen with Westbrook, but he is always one of the smartest players on the court as far as seeing things happen in real time.

This is what Malone values in the 17-year veteran. He plays hard and gives it his all every possession, which is why Malone wanted Westbrook in Denver in case something was to happen to Murray. Well, Murray went down with an injury, and Westbrook has stepped up tremendously over their last two games.

The relationship Westbrook and Malone have is still growing. After all, they have only been together since the summer. But in this short time, Westbrook and Malone have built a strong relationship on trust and confidence. Not to mention, Russ tends to believe they are both crazy when it comes to basketball.

“We're both a little psycho in the head a little bit,” Westbrook said earlier this season, via DNVR's Harrison Wind. “We've learned that from the get-go, which is why we get along.”

After beginning the season with a 2-3 record, the Nuggets have rattled off three straight wins and have won five of their last six games. Denver is certainly trending in the right direction, and it finally seems like Westbrook has found a team with a coach that truly values what he brings to the table.