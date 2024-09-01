When Russell Westbrook plays with the Denver Nuggets next season, he will not be wearing the No. 0. Instead, he will wear the No. 4.

The No. 4 formerly belonged to Nuggets' power forward Hunter Tyson. But when Westbrook asked if he could have the number, Tyson agreed. Next season Tyson will wear the No. 5.

This is the second time in Westbrook's professional career that he has worn the No. 4. The former MVP wore the No. 4 in his lone season with the Washington Wizards in 2020.

While with the Wizards 2020, Westbrook explained the inspiration to switch to the No.4.

“Obviously I could have stayed with zero if I wanted to, but I just decided to [pick four],” said Westbrook via Jordan Heck of The Sporting News.

“It's kind of my first time in my career I can go back to my original number. When I got to Oklahoma, even at UCLA, I got there, Arron Afflalo had it at UCLA. Then I got to Oklahoma City, Nick Collison had it. Then when I got to Houston, Danuel House had it. So I didn't have an opportunity to kind of go back to my original number. Four is my favorite number. It reminds me and it gives me a sense of my roots and where I started from and where I get it from.”

In an interview with Air Jordan in 2017, Westbrook said the No. 4 has ties to his family as well, with many family members wearing it during their sports careers.

“My favorite number has always been four, because that’s the number of people in my family — my little brother, my mom and my dad,” said Westbrook. “My family is always with me for every milestone. Even if they aren’t there physically, I talk to them before and after each game and I know they are watching and with me in spirit. There is not one person in my family that pushed me more than another, they all push me and they all have had an impact on me.”

Russell Westbrook and Christian Braun battle for the Nuggets' No. 0?

Last week, headlines were made when a report came out that the Nuggets' Christian Braun had denied Westbrook's request for the No. 0. It turns out that report was false, and Westbrook clarified that he never asked Braun for the number.

“Let's please leave our young star alone,” Westbrook wrote on his Instagram story.

“CB and I never discussed him passing along the number 0. I didn't want (to) inquire about or request the number 0 because I chose to mark this new change with a ‘new' number.”

On top of brushing off the fake drama, Westbrook relayed his excitement about playing with his new team and teammates.

“The excitement of the new season has already begun. And unfortunately, I know that means the offload of many false stories,” Westbrook continued. “Not today! CB and I are locked in and ready to get things rockin' in the Mile High City!”