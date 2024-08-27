The Denver Nuggets saw their names in the headlines when reports came down on Monday morning that Christian Braun declined Russell Westbrook's request for jersey No. 0.

Westbrook, who is wearing jersey No. 4 with his new team, reportedly asked Braun for his usual No. 0 jersey. According to Denver Nuggets beat writer Harrison Wind, Braun passed on giving Westbrook that jersey.

Russell Westbrook speaks out on Nuggets and Christian Braun

Russell Westbrook normally doesn't react to things like rumors or claims about him on social media, but he took a different approach this time around.

On Tuesday morning, Westbrook took to Instagram to speak out about the rumored jersey fiasco with new Nuggets teammate Christian Braun.

“Let's please leave our young star alone,” Westbrook said in the post. “[Christian Braun] and I never discussed him passing along the number 0. I didn't want, inquire about, or request the number 0 because I chose to mark this new change with a “new” number.

“The excitement of the new season has already begun, and unfortunately I know that means the offload of many false stories.

“Not today! [Christian Braun] and I are locked in and ready to get things rockin' in the Mile High City!

— The Brodie

4”

Christian Braun was a key contributor to the Nuggets' championship run in the 2022-23 season. He took on a larger role with the departure of Bruce Brown last year, averaging 7.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 1.6 assists on 46 percent shooting from the field and 38.4 percent from three.

Russell Westbrook, meanwhile, averaged 11.1 points 5.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 1.1 steals per game on 45.4 percent shooting from the field and just 27.3 percent from three.

Entering the 2024-25 season, the Denver Nuggets have clear holes they need filled. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Reggie Jackson departed the team this past offseason, leaving a hole at both the starting shooting guard and backup point guard position.

The team is also hopeful for a big second year out of guard Julian Strawther, who had a few promising moments during his rookie campaign last year. He career-high 22 points with six three-pointers in a win over the Atlanta Hawks in December 2023.

Denver kicks off their 2024-25 regular season at home against the Oklahoma City Thunder on October 24th.