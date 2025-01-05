The Denver Nuggets had a wonderful Saturday night. Not only did they get a 122-111 overtime win over the San Antonio Spurs, but Russell Westbrook passed former Nugget Alex English for 22nd all-time on the NBA scoring list.

Fans shared both pro and anti-Westbrook takes during the game via social media.

“If you hate on Russell Westbrook at this point you’re just a clown,” @datboyjohnny40 said. “Minimum contract player giving way more value than what he’s getting.”

Skip Bayless, though, harped on a layup that Westbrook airballed in the fourth quarter.

“Russell Westbrook just managed to airball a wide-open lay-in. No flat-footed dunk attempt,” the famed TV personality said. “No back board. Just, from the side of the rim, shot the ball completely over it. Another extraordinary blunder for the first-ballot Hall of Famer.”

Satirical news page NBA Centel called it “The dunk of the year.”

Westbrook still had a good game despite the blunder, though. The 36-year-old scored nine points (4-of-11 FG, 1-of-4 3Pt) with 10 rebounds, six assists, three steals, and one block across 36 minutes. He also had a plus-five plus/minus.

Denver is now 10-3 with Westbrook in the starting lineup. The UCLA alum has been a bargain for the Nuggets, as he's averaging 12.1 points per game on 45.7% shooting with 4.5 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game while counting for just $3.3 million against the salary cap this year.

Westbrook now has 25,620 career points, passing English with a midrange jumper from the top of the key just before halftime. Next up on the all-time list is future Hall-0f-Famer Vince Carter, who sits at 25,728.

Meanwhile, Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic out-dueled Spurs phenom Victor Wenbamyama a day after the opposite happened. “Wemby” blocked “The Joker” to close out San Antonio's 113-110 win on Friday, but Jokic registered 46 points (19-of-35 FG, 3-of-8 3Pt) with nine rebounds and 10 assists to secure the revenge win on Saturday.

Next up for the Nuggets (20-14) is a home showdown with the Boston Celtics (26-9) Tuesday night on TNT.