The Denver Nuggets cruised to a victory over the Utah Jazz on Monday night, 132-121. The win came thanks to Russell Westbrook and Nikola Jokic, who both recorded triple-doubles. Westbrook also accomplished another insane feat, having a perfect night shooting to join Jokic and Domantas Sabonis in history. Westbrook scored 16 points while going 7-for-7 from the field and 2-for-2 on free throws.

Following the win, Nuggets head coach Michael Malone made a bold proclamation regarding Westbrook.

“He came here for one reason, that's to help us win a championship, he hates to lose and that's what I also love about him. He's built the right way and I'll go to war with Russell Westbrook any day.”

Russell Westbrook bringing new energy to Nuggets

Russell Westbrook joined the Nuggets after being traded to the Jazz and subsequently waived, agreeing to a two-year deal on the vet minimum. Initially, the 36-year-old veteran was signed to be a key bench player. But with starting point guard Jamal Murray battling on and off injuries, Westbrook has often found himself in the starting lineup. There have also been times where Westbrook has been in the starting lineup alongside Murray strictly because of the energy and intensity he brings.

“He was all over the place, flying around, [he's a] 17-year veteran, 35 years old,” said Malone. “Then, he ultimately got the steal and finished in transition. You know, 16 points, 10 boards, 10 assists, 7-of-7 from the field.”

When Westbrook is in the starting lineup, the Nuggets are 8-2. Not only does he positively affect the game on the court, but his veteran presence is helping off the court as well.

“He came in here, this is a guy who's a first-ballot Hall of Famer and is one of the greatest point guards to have played the game,” said Malone. “What I admire so much about him aside from the leadership and toughness that he brings every single day is that he's got no ego. “He says ‘I'm playing with that guy, I'm going to play through him, I'm going to make him better and if I do that, that means I'm doing my job to help this team win.'”

The Nuggets moved to 18-13 with Monday's win.