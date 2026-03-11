After dropping back-to-back assignments, the Denver Nuggets will look to return to the win column when they host the Houston Rockets at Ball Arena on Wednesday.

The Nuggets lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder, 129-126, at Paycom Center on Monday and were routed by the New York Knicks at home, 142-103, on Friday.

Jamal Murray was forced to leave their game against the Knicks due to an ankle injury. He was deemed questionable before facing the Thunder, but he eventually suited up, although he was still not 100%.

According to the Nuggets' injury report, Murray is listed as probable for their affair versus the Rockets, along with Cam Johnson, who is dealing with a back injury.

Peyton Watson, meanwhile, is still out with a hamstring injury, although he could return anytime this week.

Injury Report ahead of tomorrow's game against the Rockets: PROBABLE:

Jamal Murray (Left Ankle Sprain)

Cameron Johnson (Back Spasms) OUT:

Peyton Watson (Right Hamstring Strain)#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/ZI7Hj8tVYR — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) March 10, 2026

The 29-year-old Murray is at the peak of his career, averaging career-highs across the board: 25.4 points, 48.2% field goals, 42.7% three-pointers, 4.4 rebounds, and 7.2 assists. He earned his first nod to the All-Star Game and is on track to get his maiden selection to the All-NBA Team.

He has stayed healthy this season, missing only four games so far.

The Nuggets will look to continue their mastery of the Rockets, whom they have beaten in their last five meetings, including two this season.

Denver has struggled to remain healthy, but the team has regained its starting lineup over the past few months with Johnson, Aaron Gordon, and Christian Braun back in action.

If Murray sits out against Houston, Julian Strawther, Tyus Jones, and Jalen Pickett are expected to soak up his minutes and fill the void by committee.