Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic has been playing at an incredibly high level this postseason. Not only has he been the best player on his team this postseason, he’s been the best in the league. He’s averaging 29.9 points, 13.3 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 0.9 blocks, and 1.1 steals per game across 15 games in these playoffs. It’s thanks largely to his play that the Nuggets have managed to silence all of their doubters and secure an NBA Finals berth.

On Wednesday, Shannon Sharpe hopped on his show, FS1’s Undisputed, and he previewed the NBA Finals matchup between the Nuggets and Heat. During the Finals discussion, Sharpe dropped a bold Nikola Jokic championship take, per a tweet from Undisputed’s official Twitter account:

“Somehow we tied greatness to rings and that’s not true. They’re a lot of players that weren’t great that have rings.”

.@ShannonSharpe says Jokic doesn't need an NBA title to validate his greatness:

Nikola Jokic, 28, is in his eighth year in the NBA, all as a member of the Nuggets franchise. He averaged 24.5 points, 11.8 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 1.3 steals, 0.7 blocks, 3.6 turnovers, and 2.5 personal fouls across 69 appearances during the regular season (all starts).

The Serbian native shot the ball incredibly well from the field in the 2022-23 campaign — Jokic’s 63.2% field-goal percentage was the highest of his entire pro career by a wide margin.

The Nuggets have a pivotal Game 1 ahead of them on Thursday night. If they lose at home to the Heat, Miami will gain home-court advantage in this series. So here’s to hoping that Nikola Jokic puts together an offensive masterclass in Game 1 and leads the Nuggets to a victory on Thursday.