Denver Nuggets star is now probable to play against the Philadelphia 76ers after suffering an eye injury against the Knicks.

Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic is probable to play against the Philadelphia 76ers, after heading to the locker room in the Nuggets' previous game on Thursday, per the NBA's injury report. Jokic returned to the game after getting poked in the eye, but he was vocal in explaining the pain he went through. Following the Nuggets' loss to the Knicks, he spoke with the media and said his eye felt worse as the night went on. It was visibly aggravated, so the availability of Jokic on Saturday was initially questionable.

A classic Jokic versus Joel Embiid showdown is now on the horizon. The two previous NBA MVPs will face off in Denver on Saturday afternoon. This duel has turned into one of the best rivalries in the NBA, bringing back a taste of old-school basketball where the ball revolves around the center position. Two superstars who have incredible versatility and always seem to put on a show in different aspects of the game.

The injury shouldn't deter Jokic as he's received treatment over the past few days, but if he were to reaggravate it, he would likely be sidelined. Denver and Philly are two teams at the top of their respective conferences, fighting for a higher seed. While it's still early in the season, a game like this is great for a team's confidence and potentially provides a playoff atmosphere with two of the most exciting teams in the league.

Jokic and Embiid are bound to make this a must-watch game. Jokic's injury should be monitored, but as of right now, he's probable to play against the 76ers and Embiid.