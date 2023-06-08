Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray almost single-handedly (or should it be double-handedly?) willed the Denver Nuggets to victory on Wednesday night in Game 3 of the NBA Finals. The Miami Heat simply had no answer to Denver's dynamic duo as they led the Nuggets to a massive 109-94 victory in Miami's Kaseya Center.

66 points. That's how many points Jokic and Murray combined for on the evening. While this has become somewhat of a norm for arguably the top all-around duo in the NBA right now, what's shocking is the fact that they nearly outscored the entire Heat starting five in Game 3. Miami's starting unit of Jimmy Butler (28), Bam Adebayo (22), Gabe Vincent (7), Kevin Love (6), and Max Srtus (3) combined for just 66 points to tie Jokic and Murray's scoring output throughout the game:

Nikola Jokic & Jamal Murray scored as many points in Game 3 as the entire Heat starting lineup combined: Joker/Murray:

66 points Miami starters:

66 points 🤯🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/ytIeQZQXLt — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 8, 2023

This speaks volumes of just how utterly dominant Jokic and Murray were tonight. The former back-to-back MVP dropped a never-before-seen 32-point, 21-rebound, 10-assist triple-double — a first in the history of the NBA Finals. Murray, on the other hand, was not far behind with 34 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists, and three triples. It's also the first time two players on the same team produced 30-point triple-doubles in the same game — both in the playoffs and the regular season.

Obviously, the Heat starting unit needs to be much better than they were in Game 3, and the same can be said for the entire squad, actually. Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo weren't all that bad, but the rest of the team clearly left a lot to be desired.