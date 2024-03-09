The Denver Nuggets are getting some pretty good news ahead of a Western Conference matchup with the Utah Jazz on Saturday. Nuggets' All-Star Nikola Jokic is probable for the game, per the team's injury report. Jokic is dealing with contusion in his right arm.
The big man is playing through the pain, as Jokic just put up yet another impressive triple-double for the team against the Boston Celtics on Thursday. Jokic poured in 32 points, grabbed 12 rebounds, and dished out 11 assists in the game. The Nuggets needed it all, as the team defeated the top team in the Eastern Conference 115-109.
Jokic is seriously in consideration for winning the NBA's Most Valuable Player award this season. The center is averaging 26 points and 12 rebounds a game. He's nearly averaging a triple-double, as he also dishes out nine assists per contest. Jokic is simply playing with jaw-dropping precision as he leads his team to another NBA playoff run. The Nuggets are currently 43-20, and third in the Western Conference.
Denver will be without Vlatko Cancar on Saturday, as the forward continues to recover from surgery. The Nuggets are red-hot, with seven victories in their last eight games. Jokic is leading the team in nearly every statistical category, including field-goal percentage. The big man is making nearly 58 percent of his shots from the field. The Nuggets are the defending NBA Champions and look just as sharp as they did last season.
Jokic will try to keep up his hot shooting as the Nuggets and Jazz tip off Saturday at 10:00 Eastern. Utah is 28-35 on the season.