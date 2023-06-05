During Game 2 of the Denver Nuggets vs. the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals, a fan dressed as The Joker went viral on social media. This fan's take on how the NBA Finals would play out before Game 2 might have actually jinxed the Nuggets, via Sport5's Yoav Modai.

The Joker’s prediction for Nuggets-Heat did not age well 😅🃏 (via @Yoav_Modai) pic.twitter.com/Y2TxYRC82S — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 5, 2023

“The Nuggets will sweep the Heat!”

The Joker declared a sweep of the Heat maniacally, finishing his declaration with a patented Joker cackle. Unfortunately after Game 2, his prediction is now an impossibility.

The Heat shocked the Nuggets in Game 2 from the tip-off, coming out with more energy on their way to evening the series. Albeit a 40-14 run at one point from the Nuggets, the Heat remained resilient and once again proved to have a killer mentality in the fourth quarter. They now return to Miami after doing their job and stealing a game on the road in Denver.

Losing Game 2 was the first time that the Denver Nuggets have lost at home in the 2023 NBA Playoffs. After seeing this clip from the Joker, some Nuggets faithful might be upset that he made such a sweeping promise so early in the series.

In actuality, the claim from The Joker has no bearing on how this series is going to play out, especially with it now flipping to Miami where he very well might not be in attendance. Still, it was hard to believe that the Heat were going to take Game 2 and even the series, so it really looks like this series could be one where anything can be expected.