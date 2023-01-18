Bol Bol is having a breakout season with the Orlando Magic, as he’s been nothing but a sensation for his new team whenever he’s on the floor. After spending his first three seasons in the NBA buried under other players on the Denver Nuggets’ depth chart, Bol is finally showing on full display what kind of havoc he is capable of wreaking on the court when given the opportunity to shine.

Bol’s former teammate with the Nuggets, forward Michael Porter Jr., shared his thoughts about the former Oregon Ducks star’s struggles to find relevance with Denver (via Harrison Wind of DNVR Sports).

“We all knew that he was a very talented player. I just feel like, man, some situations can really make or break careers. Being over here and being behind some guys, not being in the rotation, we all felt for him, because we didn’t want it to last too long to where he couldn’t get over the hump and become the player that he could be. I’m glad he got in a situation where they’ve got a long of young dudes, they let him play, he’s able to do what he’s doing right now. For sure.”

As Porter pointed out, the Magic are the perfect team to capitalize on Bol’s talents. Orlando isn’t an NBA title contender yet. The Magic can afford to experiment with their rotations, which Bol is taking full advantage of. Unlike the Nuggets, which has a clear direction with Nikola Jokic as the focal point, the Magic are still in the process of discovering the potential and eventual direction of their team.

So far in the 2022-23 NBA season, Bol is averaging 11.9 points and 6.9 rebounds per game.