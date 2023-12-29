Not a lot of players in NBA history play like Nikola Jokic. Big men are often too centered on grabbing rebounds and crashing inside the paint for easy baskets. But, the Denver Nuggets legend is different and has a knack for creating better opportunities for his teammates. He just notched a perfect game against the Memphis Grizzlies team that Desmond Bane was leading. Michael Malone knows that this is the perfect example of how he plays winning basketball, via Rachel Strand of ClutchPoints.
“Nikola doesn't care ‘How many shots am I getting?' He was 11-for-11 tonight. He doesn't care about that. If Jamal has it going, he's clapping for Jamal. He takes more joy in his teammates' success. That is the true definition of selflessness,” the Nuggets head mastermind said after they delivered a beatdown to the Grizzlies.
Michael Malone was speaking everyone's mind. Nikola Jokic knows when he gets to pop off or when someone else on the Nuggets have their time to shine. In this matchup, it was his spotlight for the taking. He was torching Desmond Bane's squad not just through points but in all statistical categories.
The Nuggets legend ended the game with 26 points with a 100% clip from all three levels of scoring. Yes, he did not miss. His floor general prowess was also on display after dropping 10 dimes. To round it off, he was an effective big man under the glass after grabbing 14 boards on just 30 minutes of playing time. Generational talents do not just improve themselves but also their teammates.