Perfection is the name of Nikola Jokic's game.

The Denver Nuggets snapped the Memphis Grizzlies' four-game win streak on Thursday night with a dominating 142-105 win. The Nuggets, on the other hand, extended their win streak to six games.

The Nuggets' offensive surge was powered by the electrifying duo of Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray. The two gave fans a glimpse at what their peak chemistry looked like in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

At times it seemed like Jokic's ball had a magnet in it, because he posted a 100% field-goal percentage by the end of the night. He didn't miss a single shot while casually recording his 11th triple-double of the season. He checked out of the game in the final few minutes of the third quarter with 26 points, 14 rebounds, and 10 assists.

Nikola Jokic had FULL COMMAND of the floor tonight in the Nuggets' dominating 142-105 win! 🃏 26 PTS (11/11 FGM)

🃏 14 REB

🃏 10 AST The Joker joins Wilt Chamberlain as the only players in NBA history to record a triple-double on 100% shooting (Min. 10 FGA) in multiple games. pic.twitter.com/KS0v6Wh9gY — NBA (@NBA) December 29, 2023

Murray also had an impressive night with 23 points, one rebound, and 9 assists.

Jokic and Murray showcased their chemistry against the Grizzlies, and it's an efficiency Nuggets head coach Michael Malone absolutely loves.

Another thing he loves? How unselfish of players Jokic and Murray are.

“You know what I love about both of those guys? And I don't know how many MVPs you can say this about. Nikola doesn't care ‘how many shots am I getting.' He was 11-for-11 tonight. He doesn't care about that,” Malone said via Rachel Strand of ClutchPoints. “If Jamal's got it going, he's clapping for Jamal. He takes more joy in his teammate's success.”

Jokic and Murray were on another level tonight. Efficiency you love to see. pic.twitter.com/0lcLkY7U1k — Rachel Strand (@MileHighRachel) December 29, 2023

Jokic is a teammate and leader first, and undoubtedly makes those around him better.

The Nuggets will look to stay in the win column as the Oklahoma City Thunder come into town on Friday.