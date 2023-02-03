The 2022-23 NBA trade deadline is less than a week away and with that comes the flurry of rumors as reporters try to locate the smoke and assess the fire. For the Denver Nuggets, who lead the Western Conference with a 36-16 record, these have centered around second-year guard Bones Hyland.

Though a fan favorite, butting heads with the head coach is never a great idea for a young play and it has reportedly been a factor in why the Nuggets are gauging his trade market. Nonetheless, Denver has identified two key needs: a savvy second-string point guard and frontcourt depth.

Their desire for a different type of playmaker than Hyland makes sense considering that even Jamal Murray is more of a scorer than a facilitator. The Nuggets lack a true floor general outside of Nikola Jokic in general and it would be nice to get the two-time MVP some easy buckets, although he’s more than capable of making the tough shot.

In addition, Denver may be missing point guard Monte Morris, who they traded away during the offseason (along with wing Will Barton) in order to acquire Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. Thats not to say the Nuggets regret the trade, as KCP as fit right in as a starter. However, Morris was a balanced guard offensively, efficient because of his shot-selection and known to make the right play.

In terms of their frontcourt depth, finding an upgrade to their current rotation would be wise considering the injury history of Michael Porter Jr. and the importance of Aaron Gordon. Having players that either have similar skillsets to MPJ and Gordon, or can be more productive than Jeff Green, Zeke Nnaji or DeAndre Jordan, would give them a better chance of attaining their goal of winning an NBA championship.

However, the Nuggets should not make a move for any other reason. In fact, Denver may not need to make a move at the trade deadline at all, considering that they want to add talent rather than subtract it.

Why trading Bones Hyland would be a trade deadline move the Nuggets regret

Bones, though perhaps too confident for his own good, is one of the better young shot-creators. Though Denver rightly wants a true point guard, Hyland could function well as a player who is primarily off-ball, improving his shot-selection and efficiency.

His current suitors are rumored to be the Minnesota Timberwolves and Charlotte Hornets, among others.

Should the Nuggets look to trade him to the Timberwolves, forwards Kyle Anderson and Taurean Prince are the most likely targets for Denver. Heady veterans who excel from 3-point range, they could be worthwhile acquisitions for the Nuggets.

Nonetheless, while both of them excel from the perimeter, neither are ideal replacements for either MPJ or AG in the event of an injury. Neither are capable of scoring on the level of Gordon or making the tough shots that Porter can. In the case of Prince, there may not be much difference between him and Nuggets forward Vlatko Cancar.

They might be solid additions, particularly Anderson, whose methodical pace inspires images of Joker. However, trading Hyland for one of them would be either a lateral move or one that backfires. Especially without getting a point guard in return.

The Hornets could offer a smorgasbord of frontcourt players: forward Cody Martin, forward Jalen McDaniels, forward P.J. Washington, center Mark Williams, or center Kai Jones.

Yet, similar to a hypothetical trade with Minnesota, a deal between Denver and Charlotte could leave the Nuggets with a glaring need as they try to address another one.

Looking at the landscape ahead of the NBA trade deadline, the most attractive trade target for the Nuggets could be Chicago Bulls point guard Alex Caruso. He’s a relatively efficient scorer, heady playmaker and a high-quality defender. However, the Bulls don’t appear to be eager to trade Caruso and may not be enticed to trade for Bones since they’re rejecting trade suitors for guard Coby White.

Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon could be another backcourt option for the Nuggets, considering his experience and his scoring average (12.8). However, he’s owed $40.4 million over the next two seasons, and several players would have to be traded for Denver to make the transaction work. While Gordon is good, he may not be worth so much roster overhaul.

The Rockets also have an interesting frontcourt player that’s available in third-year forward KJ Martin. Given his explosiveness and willingness to shoot from outside, he would be capable of providing a similar impact as Gordon offensively. Yet, he would likely have trouble replacing Gordon in his defensive role outside of his ability to make blocks as a help defender.

In conclusion, there are multiple trade scenarios for the Nuggets if they want to move Bones.

To be frank, many of those scenarios could provide Denver with a useful player. There really are no ideal options though.

Yes, it’s difficult to find a perfect trade and Denver may simply want to move on from Hyland. But considering his affable nature, and how he and the fan base have embraced one another, it’s possible that Bones and the Nuggets move past this chapter.

Players with Hyland’s personality, potential and production are rare.

He’s a golden nugget discovered in Delaware and shining in Denver. To trade him, especially in a move that doesn’t definitively make the team better, is the type of move where everyone looks back years later and wonders what could have been.

Hopefully, the Nuggets don’t make that mistake at the 2023 NBA trade deadline.