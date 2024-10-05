ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Nuggets and the Celtics meet in Abu Dhabi for the second of two straight preseason games on Sunday morning! The Celtics have all of the momentum as the defending champions. The Nuggets enter the new NBA season hungry to bounce back after losing in the Conference Semifinals. We now continue our NBA odds series with a Nuggets-Celtics prediction and pick.

The Nuggets enter the season with a lot of expectations and they are hungry to improve after losing to the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Nuggets actually hung their hat on their defense last season, more than offense and it led them to the second seed in the Western Conference. The game runs through Nikola Jokic, but they are littered with talent all across the court. Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr, and Aaron Gordon. There is an argument that the Nuggets are the only other team that has talent on par with the Celtics. The Nuggets are still the best team in the Western Conference, and they get a big opportunity in this game, against the Celtics even with it being an exhibition.

The Celtics were the best team in the NBA all season and that culminated in them winning the NBA Finals. They were dominant from the jump, finishing with the best record in the NBA by seven games. They have the depth and talent to compete with anyone and that proved itself in the postseason. They can come at teams in waves with Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Derrick White, but then Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday are also stars in their own right. The Celtics are primed for a massive season to defend their championship. It is an NBA championship or bust for the Celtics once again, and this is the start of that potential repeat run.

Here are the Nuggets-Celtics NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Nuggets-Celtics NBA Odds

Denver Nuggets: +3 (-110)

Moneyline: +128

Boston Celtics: -3 (-110)

Moneyline: -158

Over: 218 (-110)

Under: 218 (-110)

How To Watch Nuggets vs. Celtics

Time: 10:00 am ET/ 7:00 am PT

TV: NBA TV

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Nuggets Can Cover The Spread/Win

The Nuggets were great on defense last season, even more than on offense. They were sixth in scoring defense, allowing 109.6 points per game. They were also fourth in field goal percentage defense at 46.2% and eighth in three-point percentage defense, allowing 35.5% from behind the arc. Three Nuggets averaged at least one steal per game, and Nikola Jokic led the way at 1.4 per game. Jokic also led the way in rebounding at 12.4 per game. Peyton Watson also led with blocks per game at 1.1.

The offense for the Nuggets was in the middle of the pack in the NBA last season. They were 14th in scoring offense, averaging 114.9 points per game. They were also fourth in total field goal percentage in the NBA at 49.6%, and then they were 10th in three-point shooting at 37.4% from behind the arc. Six Nuggets averaged over double digits. Nikola Jokic led the way in scoring at 26.4 points per game and then Jamal Murray was just behind him in 21.2 points per game. Jokic also led in rebounds at nine per game. He is a matchup nightmare and is primed for another big season.

Why The Celtics Can Cover The Spread/Win

The Celtics were the most well-rounded and best team in the NBA this season. They were second in scoring at 120.6 points per game, eighth in field goal percentage at 48.7%, and then second in three-point percentage at 38.8%. Five different Celtics averaged over double digits, with Jayson Tatum leading the way at 26.9 points per game. Tatum makes this team go, but Jaylen Brown makes up a big dynamic duo for the Celtics. He averaged 23 points per game. Then, Derrick White also led in assists at 5.2 per game.

The Celtics' defense was great all year and was a massive difference-maker for them in the postseason. They were fifth in scoring defense at 109.2 points per game, second in field goal percentage defense at 45.3%, and fourth in three-point percentage defense at 35.2%. Three Celtics averaged at least one steal with Jaylen Brown leading at 1.2 per game. Four Celtics averaged at least one block per game, with Porzingis leading at 1.9. Then, Tatum also led in rebounds at 8.1 per game. Their defense did not get as much attention, but it is elite and consistently shuts teams down.

Final Nuggets-Celtics Prediction & Pick

This is an exhibition game, so it remains to be seen how much each team actually cares, but the Celtics are the better team. Boston has more talent and has a better offense and defense combination. This should be a close game and a fun game to watch, but expect the Celtics to win and cover in Abu Dhabi.

Final Nuggets-Celtics Prediction & Pick: Celtics -3 (-110)