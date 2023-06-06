Angel City and Chicago Red Stars meet in the US Women's Soccer League! Catch the US Women's Soccer League odds series here, featuring our Angel City-Chicago Red Stars prediction, odds, pick, and guide on how to watch.

Angel City FC comes with a four-game winless run on the bounce. In their latest match, they lost 3-2 against Portland Thorns. Angel City is set to face Chicago just for the third time in the team's history.

Chicago is also on a bad spell of games. After their six-game winless run ended with a 1-0 victory against Orlando Pride, the Red Stars are back to the losing side after a 0-2 defeat to Racing Louisville.

Here are the Angel-Chicago Red Stars soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

US Women's Soccer League Odds: Angel City-Chicago Red Stars Odds

Angel City FC: -175

Chicago Red Stars: +410

Draw: +340

Over 2.5 Goals: -186

Under 2.5 Goals: +146

How to Watch Angel City vs. Chicago Red Stars

TV: N/A

Stream: Paramount+, Bally Sports SoCal, NWSLSoccer.com

Time: 10 PM ET / 7 PM PT

*Watch soccer LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Why Angel City Can Beat Chicago Red Stars

Angel City Legion FC sits in 10th place in the NWSL table and will be looking to improve its position with a win. Angel City is on a bad spell, failing to get a win in their last four matches.

Angel City enjoyed a high-scoring game against Portland Thorns in Providence Park in the West Division of the NWSL Challenge Cup. Michele Vasconcelos opened the scoring for the game, followed by Izzy D'Aquila. Clarisse Le Bihan and Claire Emslie scored in the 61st and 66th minute to push the game to 2-2. However, Morgan Weaver's last effort in the 93rd minute, with an assist from Christine Sinclair, gave the Thorns the win

After nine games played, the statistics show that Angel City Legion FC has scored 12 goals and claimed two victories. In their last five meetings, Angel City Legion FC got a 3-2 win against Kansas City Current but they conceded 10 goals in those stretch of games. Angel City Legion FC had one win and one draw in their six home games in all competitions.

Angel City will be looking to add another win to their 1-1-3 home record in the Banc of California Stadium. There are no reported injuries for Freya Coombe's squad.

Alyssa Thompson and Claire Emsley lead the team with three goals each. Emslie and Jun Endo lead with two assists for the team. Katlyn Johnson and Savannah McCaskill have two goal involvements for the squad. The hosts have so far managed to score six goals in their last five games, but they have secured two clean sheets in all competitions.

Why Chicago Red Stars Can Beat Angel City

Chicago Red Stars, currently sitting at the bottom of the National Women's Soccer League, will be looking for an important away win. Their 2-1-6 record only gave them seven points and eight points away from the qualification playoff spot.

In the last 10 official matches, Chicago Red Stars have won twice and drew once. The Red Stars got crucial wins over Orlando Pride and Kansas City Current. In those stretches of games, the Bold has scored nine goals, surrendered 23, and got one clean sheet. The Red Stars are a very shaky side whose defense has conceded a total of 17 goals in their last five away matches.

The Red Stars have been a bit passive early this season, securing just two wins in the domestic league. With a bad spell of games, Chicago will need to restart immediately if they want to remain competitive. They were two-time runners-up of the NWSL Championship in 2019 and 2021, and a one-time runner-up of the 2020 NWSL Challenge Cup. They were the champions of the USASA National Women's Open last 2012.

It's hard to win when the team scores so little – 1.3 average goals scored per game – and misses a lot, as they have 2.4 conceded goals per match. Although they have just played nine official matches, it is still too early to dismiss this squad. They have quality on the pitch, such as making 9.6 total shots, 12.0 successful dribbles, and 4.4 corner kicks per game while also making 15.2 tackles, 9.1 interceptions, 23.2 clearances, and 4.2 saves. Penelope Hocking, Ella Stevens, and Yuki Nagasato are the joint-scoring leaders with two goals and they are looking to add to their tallies. Five different players have one assist for the club.

There are no reported injuries for Christopher Petrucelli's squad. Chicago hopes that they can get their first away win, where they have scored only four goals so far.

Final Angel City-Chicago Red Stars Prediction & Pick

Both teams are struggling at the moment but the Angel City squad will do their due on their home court.

Final Angel City-Chicago Red Stars Prediction & Pick: Angel City (-175), Over 2.5 goals (-186)