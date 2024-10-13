KC Current forward Temwa Chawinga made history during Saturday night’s match against Bay FC by breaking the NWSL single-season scoring record. Chawinga’s 35th-minute goal, which secured KC’s 1-0 win, marked her 19th goal of the season, surpassing the previous record of 18 goals set by Sam Kerr in 2019.

Reflecting on the record, Chawinga credited her belief in her KC Current coaching staff and teammates, and also acknowledged the role her teammates, Lo LaBonta and Vanessa DiBernardo, played in helping her in training.

“I trust my teammates and the coach … I was very confident that if I come here and work hard, I could break a record ” Chawinga said, as reported by Daniel Sperry of The Kansas City Star. “I tried my best to put more power through the ball … I scored the goal, so I’m very happy to help my team.”

Chawinga’s record-breaking goal came after she won a 50/50 challenge near midfield, dribbled forward, and fired a powerful strike from outside the box that flew past Bay FC’s goalkeeper, Kaitlyn Rowland. Her coach, Vlatko Andonovski, praised her ability to adapt as opponents began marking her more tightly, adding that they worked on improving her long-range shooting, which ultimately led to her success.

“We know teams are trying to close her down and close her space down, and the area where she gets most of her chances,” Andonovski said. “So we spent a little time working on getting shots from distances and getting shots from outside the box. And she went out and hit a bomb, so it was cool.”

Temwa Chawinga has had an impressive first season with KC Current

This season has been nothing short of impressive for Chawinga, who has not only set the single-season scoring record but also broke the NWSL record for consecutive games with a goal, scoring in eight straight matches. She has notched 19 goals and six assists in total, solidifying her as one of the league’s top players.

Chawinga’s impact goes beyond just scoring. Andonovski emphasized that her all-around game, including her ability to assist and defend, makes her a complete player.

“She’s not just ‘run, get the ball and score,’” Andonovski said. “She’ll assist on a goal, she starts the attack for us, she’ll bring the team into the attack, she amazing defensively. She’s a superb defender. She’s just a great player.

The win on Saturday moved the Current to third place in the NWSL standings, with a top-four finish already secured, ensuring at least one home playoff game at CPKC Stadium. The Current host San Diego FC in their next match on Oct. 19.