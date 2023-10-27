Kansas City is abuzz with anticipation as it prepares to welcome a groundbreaking addition to the world of the NWSL—a stadium designed just for the sport, thanks in part to significant backing from Patrick and Brittany Mahomes.

The Kansas City Current, the city’s beloved women’s soccer team, is about to make history by moving into its very own home, the first stadium of its kind exclusively for a professional women's team.

Kansas City has a storied history with women’s soccer, having once housed the championship-winning FC KC before it was disbanded. Previously, like other women’s soccer clubs in the U.S., the Current had no dedicated stadium, but all that is set to change, Frank Morris of NPR reported.

The new home of the Kansas City Current will have a capacity of 11,500. In comparison, Arrowhead Stadium, home to superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs, holds over 76,000 people. It was a deliberate choice to keep the stadium smaller to create an more intimate and energetic environment for fans and players.

Katrina Hawkins, who runs the team's fan club known as KC Blue Crew, told Morris she was looking forward to seeing the stadium packed.

Vice President of Facilities Development for the Current, Scott Jenkins, described the facility as “world-class” and will boast the team's colors of teal and red throughout.

It's a $125 million investment, with some of the funding coming from Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany Mahomes, who has played soccer professionally. The Mahomes are co-owners of the Kansas City Current and have shown their commitment to advancing women's sports through the investment,.

Another co-owner, Chris Long of Palmer Square Capital Management, said the stadium could attract new investors to women's sports.

“(It) brings in more and more investors, brings in more and more corporate sponsors, brings a higher level of media,” Long said via the interview with NPR. “There's very much a momentum-begets-momentum approach to showing what facilities can do for professional women's sports.”

The new stadium, located in a previously neglected section of the riverfront, is fueling marketing opportunities and increasing the team's visibility throughout the city. According to Long, the new stadium, slated to open in March 2024, is close to being sold out for next year. Season tickets aren't cheap either, pushing $600.

Kansas City Current announces stadium name and new coach

The team also recently announced the name of the stadium – CPKC Stadium, as well as its new head coach, Vlatko Andonovski.

Despite not having the most successful record, the game attendance regularly breaks records and the club is worth more than all but two other NWSL teams. The new stadium represents more than just a place to play soccer by making a statement that women’s sports matter and deserve equal investment and support.