In a landmark transaction for women's soccer, the San Diego Wave FC has been sold for an impressive $113 million, setting a new record for the most expensive deal in the NWSL.
The acquisition by the Levine Leichtman family from billionaire Ron Burkle, initially reported by Sportico, could potentially reach $120 million in a structured two-part deal. This sale price far exceeds the previous record of $63 million paid earlier this year for the Portland Thorns.
Ron Burkle, who paid a modest $2 million expansion fee for the club's entrance into the NWSL in 2022, expressed pride in the team's success as an expansion team and confidence in the new ownership's contribution to the team's and San Diego community's growth. Under Burkle's ownership, the San Diego Wave quickly established itself as a force within the league, playing its home games in the newly opened Snapdragon Stadium and featuring stars like United States soccer icon Alex Morgan.
“We are proud of the unprecedented success we have had as an expansion team and I am confident that (the Levine Leichtman) family's investment will contribute to the growth of our team and the San Diego community,” Burkle told Sportico in a statement, per Jeff Carlisle of ESPN.
NWSL Commissioner Jessica Berman welcomed the Levine Leichtman family into the league's ownership group, recognizing their long-standing support for women's soccer.
“We're thrilled to welcome the Levine Leichtman family to the ownership group of the San Diego Wave,” Berman said. “As longtime supporters of the women's game, Arthur and Lauren know well the impact that our league can have in our society, and as savvy investors, understand the opportunities in front of us to continue to grow our league and club businesses.”
Despite the change in ownership, Burkle will remain the principal owner through the 2024 season, ensuring a smooth transition for the team. The league's regular season starts Saturday.