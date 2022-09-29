Bobby Fish claps back at NXT tampering claims after Impact debut

Bobby Fish hasn’t been a member of AEW in almost a month; he hasn’t wrestled in a match since defeating Blake Li on AEW Dark Elevation, hasn’t been in a televised match since he lost to Darby Allin on Rampage in June, and hasn’t been a part of a relevant storyline since Kyle O’Reilly and Adam Cole suffered injuries that derailed the Undisputed Elite before it really had a chance to establish a legacy post-NXT.

And yet, since failing to agree to a new contract that worked financially for both sides, there seemingly hasn’t been a week where Fish’s name wasn’t in the headlines, and has somehow put himself over in a bigger way than anything he accomplished in an AEW ring.

Fish has gone to a one-sided war with CM Punk, has lauded Triple H as someone he would go to war with, and has even reportedly tried to convince his former buddies O’Reilly and Cole to forgo their AEW contract to instead return to the WWE Universe and the give Roderick Strong something to do outside of the Diamond Mine. Though such a desire didn’t make too much sense, as O’Reilly and Cole are reportedly under multi-year contracts, never let that get in the way of a good story – Fish wanted to go home, and he wanted to bring his buddies with him.

… or did he? That’s right, after debuting in Impact and seemingly leaving the Undisputed Elite on the back burner until everyone is healthy enough to wrestle again full-time, Fish yet again weighed in on O’Reilly, Cole, Paul Levesque, and company on his Undisputed Podcast.

Bobby Fish backpedals on AEW-NXT coup claims.

Did Fish try to “steal” Cole and O’Reilly away from AEW? Did he have a secret agreement with Levesque to get his guys back and parlay years of loyalty into one final chance at being on top in this, his third decade in professional wrestling? Well, according to the man himself, the answer to that question is a resounding no, as you can read below via a transcription from Fightful.

‘”Guess what boys, after over 25 years in the wrestling business, I don’t know how contracts work myself,” he said sarcastically and with a laugh. “What was most troublesome and amusing at the same time was how many outlets picked up on….if there’s anybody who knows that it’s totally fabricated information, it would be me, Adam, Kyle, Hunter [Triple H], the people that they’re talking about, who didn’t do any of the things. None of it is real. Even people like Jim Cornette picked it up and commented on it. Jim and I always had a great relationship. If I’m being honest, Jim hurt my feelings a little bit by believing some bullshit about me so easily. It is what it is, but that’s what sucks the most about it. The people that write this stuff, there is no checks and balances, there are no ramifications when you are in the wrong and they will continue to write whatever they’re going to write and it gets picked up by whomever. The fact or fiction line doesn’t matter and the whole thing is absurd. I appreciate the fact that AEW did what they did. It is no favor to me, it’s just the truth. There is no favor needed, let’s just all tell the truth.”

At this point, one has to wonder what AEW thinks about Fish. Like, clearly they know the truth, and all of the speculation that has surrounded “The Infamous One” is either true or false, but all of the negative publicity spurned on by the former contracted performer can’t be good for his chances of returning to the promotion in the future. Considering Strong has been trying to secure his release from NXT for what feels like years, if “Mr. ROH” hits the open market, one has to wonder if Khan might decide to take things in another direction when Cole and O’Reilly are ready to get Undisputed once more. If that happens, Fish will have no one to blame but himself, as he was afforded a chance to pursue other opportunities while his friends were on the mend, and instead used his newfound freedom to steal the tea and talk some smack.

Either way, until Cole and O’Reilly return to the ring and continue their decades-spanning friendly rivalry, Fish will likely continue to pop up with fresh takes that draw interesting reactions from fans the world over in an attempt to stay relevant.