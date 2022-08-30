Carmelo Hayes stIll doesn’t have an opponent for NXT PPV

Current NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes is not very happy with Shawn Michaels at the moment. Though the man known as the Heartbreak Kid has been a massive supporter of Hayes in the past, going so far as to take this picture with him after winning the North American Championship, there apparently has been some love lost between Hayes and his self-proclaimed father figure, with Melo threatening to “show up to Shawn’s office Monday and flip all that sh*t over.”

So what gives? Why did Hayes go from being the biggest HBK fan in the NXT locker room to someone willing to hit a Fedora Frog Splash on Michael’s office?

Two words: Worlds Collide.

That’s right, despite holding one of the top belts in NXT, Hayes isn’t presently booked for the NXT vs. NXT UK “Premium Live Event” and will have to watch as Bron Breakker goes toe to toe with Tyler Bate, and the trio of Mandy Rose, Blair Davenport, and Meiko Satomura compete in a pair of title unification matches.

This, understandably, hasn’t sat well with Hayes, who, after complaining about his lack of a match over the better part of a week on social media, decided to take to Twitter to air out his grievances, as you can read below.

“Hey, this is the last time I’m gonna talk about this on the timeline, but this Worlds Collide thing and me not being involved in it is really starting to irritate me. The fact that I’ve been reaching out to NXT multiple times and they’ve been ignoring me just feels disrespectful at this point, and, uh, it’s not like me at all to come out here and complain like this, it’s really not, I don’t do that, but what I will do is pop up on NXT tomorrow, and I’ll say what I need to say. They may not like it, and they may not hear me, but they gone feel me.”

Goodness, Hayes certainly doesn’t sound like a performer who is particularly happy with his current situation.

Will Hayes ultimately land a match for Worlds Collide? Only time will tell, but considering his well-noted desire to be a top guy in WWE, being kept off of the show certainly isn’t putting the best foot forward.

Carmelo Hayes has long had his sights set on becoming a star in NXT and WWE.

“This is something I’ve been preparing for,” Hayes declared on Busted Open Radio via a transcription from Fightful. “When I signed to WWE, I had the mindset of, ‘whatever comes, I’m going to make the most of it and take it.’ I had a conversation early on with Shawn about how I wanted to be a top guy eventually. He was like, ‘Alright, we’ll give you the ball, and you can run with it, and we’ll get you to where we need to get you.”

Historically speaking, making such a definitive declaration on creative decisions is not a path to success in WWE. Performers who clash with creative decisions often get labeled “difficult,” as Emma-turned-Tenille Dashwood will certainly attest, and their run in the WWE Universe would either be prematurely halted or twisted in such a way to embarrass the performer for speaking up.

Still, there must have been something about Hayes’ forwardness that caught the attention of HBK, as he quickly elevated the “The Kid” to NXT shortly after their conversation about not being a 205 Live guy.

“The conversation happened where I explained to him, this was back in June with a lot of things going on with 205 Live and I really didn’t want to be a 205 Live guy, especially being smaller, just because I saw more for myself. Not saying anything is wrong with 205 Live, I just didn’t want to get pitched into that category. I spoke up and I truly believe that if you speak up, closed mouths don’t get fed. I spoke up the first opportunity I had and said, ‘Shawn, I see myself becoming a top guy. Help take me there.’ I think that gave him like the, ‘Okay, this kid is a little different.’ On top of that, my mindset is every time I go out, it’s WrestleMania, no matter what. I’m not just happy to be here. I truly want to be great. Through my work, actions, attitude, training at the PC and gym, I’m just working hard and I want to work harder than anybody else.”

If Hayes isn’t willing to waste away in 205 Live when he felt worthy of being a championship-caliber performer and top guy on NXT, does anyone really think he’ll happily take a “Premium Live Event” off so other performers can shine? Yeah, that feels very unlikely, to say the least; on the go-home show of NXT before Worlds Collide, expect Melo to speak his mind.