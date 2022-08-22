WWE’s Emma is back on the free agent open market

There was a time when WWE’s decision to release Emma back in October of 2017 was very controversial.

One of the top female performers on the roster at the time, Emma was handed her papers due to consistent clashes with the creative team that occasionally made their way onto Twitter 10 days after shepherding Asuka through her main event debut in a match at TLC. According to Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, Emma “carried as much respect as an in-ring wrestler as any single woman in the WWE locker room, but her release sends a message to the entire locker room after the departures of Jimmy Jacobs and Neville, and the successful walkout from Nia Jax, who used her leverage to take a brief hiatus and return to Raw this past Monday with a renewed, strengthened storyline from the creative team. Emma is on the outside looking in, and talent will take note of the company’s decision to cut her.

Translation: Emma was released to prove to the locker room that no one isn’t expendable.

From there, Emma bounced around the independent wrestling world, working for Ring of Honor, NEW, Bar Wrestling, and a spot in the Casino Battle Royale at All Out 2019, before finding a long-term role in Impact Wrestling, where she worked for from 2018-2022.

Unfortunately, “worked” is written in the past tense for a reason, as after 65 matches over four years, Dashwood has hit free agency with no clear path or future plans on the books. Could she return to the WWE and wrestle with her fiance Michael Carter Rallis, who goes by the name Madcap Moss in The Fed, or maybe kick it over to AEW, where she wrestled once before? Either way, the one-time Impact Tag Team Champion is looking on the bright side and appreciating the opportunity to tour her home country of Australia, as you can read below via her Instagram.

“Wrestling has been my life for as long as I can remember. There’s nothing quite like the feeling I get when I come out on that stage. This past week was extra special for me though, being able to tour my home country – Australia. I felt like everything had come full circle.. And really, I just want to say thank you! Thank you to World Series Wrestling and the entire crew for working your asses off and putting on such an amazing show. It was a pleasure to be a part of the team. I’d do that tour every night of the week if I could.”