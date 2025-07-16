There might be some trouble in paradise between Jordon Hudson and Bill Belichick as the former cheerleader shared some Taylor Swift lyrics hinting at a breakup.

Hudson quoted lyrics from Swift’s “So Long London,” which, while not confirmed, but is believed to be about the singer's ex Joe Alwyn. Swift and Alwyn dated for six years before calling it quits, and the song is rumored to be about their split.

“If Bill and I were to break up, would he co-write a song with Taylor Swift titled: ‘buh-bah baa ha ba’ ???” Hudson wrote via her Instagram Story on Sunday (July 13) over a video of herself looking out of a plane window, according to Us Weekly.

While Hudson's post quoted a rumored breakup song, a split has not been reported.

Jordon Hudson and Bill Belichick's Relationship

Hudson and Belichick began dating in 2023, and the following year, they went public with their romance. Since they've been in the public eye, they've had several incidents where they've made headlines.

One of the larger moments besides chatter online about their nearly 50-year age gap, was when Hudson interjected a reporter's question about their relationship.

“We’re not talking about this,” Hudson said during Belichick's CBS interview back in April.

Belichick came to her defense and called out CBS for not sticking to what they agreed they would be talking about during the interview which was his book, The Art of Winning – Lessons from My Life in Football.

“I agreed to speak with CBS Sunday Morning to promote my new book, ‘The Art of Winning – Lessons from My Life in Football.’ Prior to this interview, I clearly communicated with my publicist at Simon & Schuster that any promotional interviews I participated in would agree to focus solely on the contents of the book,” Bill Belichick said in his statement at the time.

He added that Hudson was simply sticking up for the boundaries he previously set before they turned the cameras on. The eight-time Super Bowl-winning coach also cleared up when and where the couple met.

“Unfortunately, that expectation was not honored during the interview,” Belichick added. “I was surprised when unrelated topics were introduced, and I repeatedly expressed to the reporter, Tony Dokoupil, and the producers that I preferred to keep the conversation centered on the book. After this occurred several times, Jordon, with whom I share both a personal and professional relationship, stepped in to reiterate that point to help refocus the discussion. She was not deflecting any specific question or topic but simply doing her job to ensure the interview stayed on track. Some of the clips make it appear as though we were avoiding the question of how we met, but we have been open about the fact that Jordon and I met on a flight to Palm Beach in 2021.”

CBS later fired back but despite the clarification from Belichick on his romance with Hudson, several others still doubted the relationship.

Later that month, a source told TMZ that people at UNC are concerned over Hudson's influence and that there is a “growing sense this could become a problem.”

Most recently, Belichick has been accused of playing “second fiddle” to Hudson as he navigates into his first year as head coach of University of North Carolina.

“Also, there’s Bill Belichick, anybody heard of this guy?” College analyst Paul Finebaum said on First Take on Friday (July 11). “He’s only the most-famous NFL coach of all time this side of Vince Lombardi, but lately he’s played second fiddle to his girlfriend. I can’t believe I’m actually saying that, but I am.”

Robert Griffin III (RG3) also shared his concern for their relationship, deeming it a “distraction” from UNC.

“Bill Belichick is the Greatest Head Coach in NFL History, but his girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, is becoming a problem,” RG3 said on his Outta Pocket podcast back in May. “Bill can date whoever he wants, but his relationship has become the one thing he always hated as a coach, a DISTRACTION for his UNC Football team.”

While Hudson's choice in lyrics were murky, the couple are reportedly looking forward to a future together after several clues indicated that they are engaged.