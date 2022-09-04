Damon Kemp shocks The Creed Brothers at NXT Worlds Collide

When the NXT duo of Vic Joseph and Wade Barrett announced on commentary that Roderick Strong was in the hospital after being attacked in the parking lot of WWE’s Performance Center, it could have only meant one of two things. Either A, Strong was going to magically emerge from the back to either help his Diamond Mine brothers in arms, Julius and Brutus Creed, retain their belts, or B, there was a mystery attacker lingering in the back looking to make trouble in the four-way unification match for the NXT Tag Team Championship.

Fortunately – unless you’re Roddy – it was the latter, and believe you me, it shook up the NXT picture in a big way.

The actual match started off cleanly enough, with NXT UK Champions Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs eating the first pin, followed by the Gallus duo of Mark Coffey and Wolfgang, which brought the match down to just two teams, Pretty Deadly, who have represented both promotions at one point or another, and The Creed Brothers, who are about as American as Apple Pie.

On paper, The Creeds should win that one 10 times out of 10, as Julius and Brutus are 2-0 in two vs. two action against Elton Prince and Kit Wilson, but there was a unifying force that ultimately put the advantage in Pretty Deadly’s court: Damon Kemp.

That’s right, while Kemp has long been a member of Diamond Mine and theoretically should have helped The Creeds pull out the win, in the end, that wasn’t the case; Kemp swerved with Brothers with a steel chair to the back of Julius and allowed the Deadly dudes to pull out the win and unify the straps.

But why? Has Kemp turned his back on the Brothers and, thus, the Diamond Mine? Was he the man who sent Strong to the hospital? Needless to say, Tuesday’s edition of NXT is going to be fascinating.