On the go-home edition of NXT television before Vengeance Day, Jacy Jayne, Gigi Dolin, and Roxanne Perez were all booked for a joint interview segment to discuss their three-way match for the NXT Women’s Championship

On paper, this should have been a pretty standard segment, as companies do this sort of thing all of the time but Jayne and Dolin didn’t want to let Perez talk too much about her experience at the Royal Rumble or on them tricking her the previous week, to the point where the champ ran out of the interview to give them a piece of her mind.

Still, in that 45 or so seconds proceeding, Vic Joseph asked Toxic Attraction how they planned to handle Perez at Vengence Day and got a very interesting response.

Who cares?” Jayce asked. “On Saturday, she’s old news. You’re looking at the next NXT Champion right here.”

“You’re looking at them,” Dolin clarified. “Vic, I know you and Booker, especially Booker, are huge fans of Roxanne, you’re just trying to find a crack between us, but there isn’t one.”

“For almost two years, Toxic Attraction has controlled the entire Women’s Division,” Jayce added. “But for the last six weeks, everyone has been on a little vacation from it. But soon, order will be restored, and Gigi and I will take our rightful spot in NXT and show the world just who the h*ll we really are.”

“This day has been a long time coming” Dolin concluded. “Roxanne just so happens to be the first person to push it to the edge. At Vengeance Day, the course of this Women’s Division will shift back when we become the NXT Women’s Champion.

While Dolin’s comments were ultimately cut off by a charging Perez out for blood, it is interesting that Jayce still believes she will be the next NXT Women’s Champion whereas Dolin wants to be more diplomatic and continue to talk together as a group. That dynamic should certainly come into play at Vengeance Day.