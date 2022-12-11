By Matty Breisch · 2 min read

New Day are the second-ranked tag team in WWE right now, trailing only The Usos due to their spot in the promotion’s top faction, The Bloodline. If in basically any other era, that would be cool, WWE has two separate brands, RAW and SmackDown, for a reason, and the two teams could theoretically co-exist on top with only the occasional showdown at Survivor Series to decide with teach is “better.”

Unfortunately for Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, and Big E, who is still in the team despite being injured, The Usos has pulled a Roman Reigns and currently hold both the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Championships, which leaves very little room for the team to go on any sort of massive run without then having to wrestle – and lose – to Jimmy and Jey.

Fortunately, some smart individual, be that Paul “Triple H” Levesque or “The Heartbreak Kid” Shawn Michaels, drummed up the brilliant idea to send New Day down to NXT and give them a shot at the strap against the champs, Elton Prince and Kit Wilson. New Day got to cut some truly unhinged promos, the fans in attendance got to watch the future Hall of Famers in the smallest ring they’ve wrestled in in a very long time, and even if they lost, the fans of the WWE Universe were the real winners… at least until NXT Deadl1ne, when New Day won in the ring too.

Now, for a time, it really didn’t look like HBK and Co. were going to pull the trigger, the match, though filled with comedy, was very back-and-forth, and when the duos started hot potato-ing belts around to “steal” the win via DQ, it looked like Prince and Wilson might have lived to fight another day, but in the end, New Day got the Midnight Hour, a move that has iced out hundreds of men before, and booked themselves an extended stay in Orlando. Sounds like a pretty magical outcome to me.