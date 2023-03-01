Grayson Waller isn’t a Shawn Michaels guy, and unfortunately for HBK, the feeling is very much mutual, as the “Down Under Wonder” has put it upon himself to wage a personal war against NXT‘s head honcho in the leadup-to the biggest show of the year, Stand and Deliver.

After declaring before the show that he wouldn’t be on it at Mr. Michaels’ behest, Waller let it be known why HBK isn’t his biggest fan, stating on IG Live, “Unfortunately, Grayson Waller isn’t a Mr. Michaels guy,” Waller said. “You know, I’m not some former college athlete with no charisma, I’m not a flop from the UK, I’m not a micro wrestler who reminds Shawn of himself, and I don’t have a famous wrestling dad.”

While Waller later reiterated that he wanted to have Michaels as a special guest on his The Grayson Waller Effect NXT talk show, technically, HBK never responded one way or another… until midway through NXT when he delivered his response on Twitter.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Every day I focus on the development of the young men and women of NXT,” Michaels wrote. “I had my time in the spotlight. Now that attention should be directed on these incredible Superstars. However, knowing Grayson’s behavior will only get worse, and against my better judgment, l accept the invitation to be on the Grayson Waller Effect next week at Roadblock and promise to be as professional as I can be.”

Welp, there you go, folks; Mr. Michaels and Waller will be having their sitdown, and fans will finally find out what’s up with all of the beef. Fingers crossed nothing bad happens during the segment that would, I don’t know, set up a match at Stand and Deliver or anything like that.