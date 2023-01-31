With the February 9th NBA trade deadline just around the corner, the clock is ticking on any big moves. Organizations such as the New York Knicks are in the thick of a heated playoff race, so any last-minute addition could make a big difference. One of the names connected with the Knicks is OG Anunoby of the Toronto Raptors.

The small forward is averaging 16.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game. He is also leading the league with 2.1 steals a night. He is shooting 45.7% from the field, 36.6% from the 3-point line and a career-best 82.1% from the charity stripe.

Bringing in Anunoby would no doubt help the Knicks in the standings. They are currently sixth in the Eastern Conference at 27-24, right above the Play-In Tournament fray. New York is just 3.5 games ahead of the No. 11 seed Indiana Pacers, the first team out of the postseason picture.

Anunoby would bring three-point shooting for the Knicks, but most importantly, his defense would make a huge difference down the line. For that to happen, they need to compete against other teams such as the Phoenix Suns and perhaps Memphis Grizzlies to acquire him at the deadline.

With that being said, here is the perfect offer the New York Knicks must make to the Toronto Raptors ahead of the trade deadline to get Anunoby.

The perfect trade offer Knicks must make for Raptors’ O.G. Anunoby

New York receives: OG Anunoby

Toronto receives: Immanuel Quickley, Cam Reddish, Derrick Rose and at least two first-round picks

The Knicks are willing to offer multiple first-round picks to bring O.G. Anunoby to the Madison Square Garden, according to reports.

In this scenario, New York would offer at least two first-round picks to Toronto. Considering the Knicks are competing for the playoffs, these would be non-lottery selections. If necessary, they could also throw some second-round picks or pick swaps to sweeten the deal.

For comparison, the San Antonio Spurs got three first-rounders plus a first-round swap from the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for Dejounte Murray. The guard was coming off his first All-Star selection and had two years remaining on his deal. On the other hand, Anunoby has one year remaining on his current deal, with a player option for 2023-24 he will surely decline for a bigger payday in free agency.

Those two first-round picks could be intriguing to the Raptors. Since Anunoby has been one of the biggest names on the trade market, it might be enough. Because of that, New York could offer Immanuel Quickley, Cam Reddish and Derrick Rose.

Quickley would be the main player in this deal for the Raptors. He has a team option for next season worth just $4.2 million, not a big salary to absorb. Also, the third-year player is 23 years old and has shown potential as a three-point specialist. For his career, Quickley makes 36% of his attempts from beyond the arc.

After not living up to expectations as a lottery pick, Reddish is in the final year of his rookie contract. He could play with Toronto to show if he deserves another chance in the league. At age 23, he could be part of the Raptors’ young core if they choose to rebuild.

Finally, Rose would be the big salary from the Knicks in the trade to help match Anunoby’s $17.4 million. The 2011 MVP is making $14.5 million this year and has a team option for next season. With Fred VanVleet and Gary Trent Jr. in trade rumors, Rose could get some of their minutes in case one of the duo is traded. He could also mentor some of the Raptors’ young guards without jeopardizing the team’s salary cap for the future.

Quickley and Reddish could be important pieces for the potential rebuilding phase in Toronto, while Rose can be more of a locker-room presence. At the end of the day, the first-round picks would be the game-changing assets for the Raptors. The more of them the Knicks offer, the more likely it is Masaji Ujuri and company will accept.

As long as the Knicks keep competing for the playoffs, the picks won’t be too high a price for them to pay for an impact player like OG Anunoby.