The fates of some contending teams with the trade deadline fast approaching appear to be at the hands of the Toronto Raptors. The Raptors reportedly have made all of the members of their core except Scottie Barnes available in a trade. Thus, a potential bidding war could ensue for the likes of Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby, and Fred VanVleet, among others.

In particular, a lot of teams are interested in adding Anunoby to their ranks due to his plug-and-play 3-and-D skillset that makes him such a strong fit for any team with championship aspirations. Teams such as the New York Knicks and Phoenix Suns, among others, have expressed interest in trading for the 25-year old forward. However, those teams could soon have even stronger competition for Anunoby’s services.

Rival executives think that a dark horse team in the Memphis Grizzlies could emerge as potential trade suitors for OG Anunoby, per Michael Scotto of HoopsHype. The Grizzlies own all of their future first-rounders, in addition to the Golden State Warriors’ top-four protected 2024 first-round pick and they even could have been the mystery team that reportedly offered three-first round picks for the Raptors forward.

Adding Anunoby to a squad already boasting the likes of Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, and Jaren Jackson Jr. should improve the Grizzlies’ championship odds considerably.

The Grizzlies, after struggling defensively to begin the 2022-23 campaign, have ratcheted up their defensive intensity, and as a result, they now allow the second-least points per 100 possessions in the NBA. Just imagine how suffocating a perimeter defense of OG Anunoby and Dillon Brooks would be.

Moreover, the pieces for championship contention appear to be in place already for the Grizzlies’ foreseeable future, and they could very well afford to ship out future first-rounders to round out their team. Thus, this doesn’t appear to be the worst idea in the world – not for Grizzlies fans anyway.