The college football transfer portal continues to receive new entries as bowl season gets fully underway. After two seasons with Ohio, sophomore Gianni Spetic entered the transfer portal on Saturday with two years of eligibility remaining, per On3 Sports.

In his second year, Spetic's improved accuracy made him one of the most reliable kickers in the country. He connected on 13 of 16 field goal attempts and 47 of 48 extra points, an 81.3 percent field goal rate that was a drastic improvement from his 69.2 percent mark as a freshman. Spetic's 2024 field goal percentage was the 47th-best in Division I.

A former two-star prospect out of Chardon, Ohio, Spetic's lone Division I offer came from the Bobcats. In high school, he was also a first-team all-conference baseball player at Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin School.

Spetic entered the transfer portal one day after Ohio's win over Jacksonville State in the StaffDNA Cure Bowl. He made his lone field goal attempt in the game, a 38-yard kick, and went three-for-four on extra points to end the contest with six points.

Two weeks before, the Ohio kicker had one of the best outings of his career in the MAC Championship Game. Spetic went one-for-one from the field, a career-high 53-yard field goal, and five of five on extra points. For his efforts in his team's 30-27 victory, Spetic was named the 2024 MAC Championship Game special teams MVP.

Ohio ends 2024 season with win over Jacksonville State

The win over a Rich Rodriguez-less Jacksonville State team allowed the Bobcats to close out their 2024 campaign at 11-3. The MAC champions finished the year on a seven-game win streak, going undefeated over the final two months of the season.

Ohio's 11-win season was its third consecutive double-digit win season and third straight bowl victory. It also marked its most successful season in program history.

However, despite its recent success, Ohio is set to rebuild in 2025. After winning the MAC title, Charlotte poached head coach Tim Albin, who led the Bobcats to their most successful three-year run in school history. Former offensive coordinator Brian Smith, who was promoted to interim head coach for the bowl game, has since been named as his full-time successor.