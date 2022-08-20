The Ohio State Buckeyes football team seem to always find themselves in contention. They are a storied college football program that has produced plenty of talent over the years. After missing out on the Final 4 last season, can Ohio State Football rebound in 2022 and make a championship run?

The Buckeyes have put in work on the recruiting front. They have high expectations for the upcoming season. In all reality, Ohio State enjoyed a successful campaign last year. They went 11-2 and could have easily been selected to the College Football Playoff. But their loss against the Michigan Wolverines proved costly in the end.

But Ohio State expects to be in the playoff this season. Let’s take a look at 3 bold predictions for the Buckeyes’ 2022 campaign?

Ohio State Football 2022 Predictions

3. Bounce Back on Defense

The Ohio State Buckeyes’ strength last year was their offense. CJ Stroud and the offensive unit consistenly posted eye-popping numbers. In fact, many considered Ohio State’s scoring unit to be the best in college football.

Meanwhile, the defense was not as impressive. They were not terrible by any means, but they also did not hold up their end of the bargain. The Buckeyes probably would have gone undefeated if the defense played better.

The defense struggled mightily against the run. Ohio State defended passing attacks well, but their inability to contain opposing running games was their downfall.

In 2022, the Buckeyes expect to improve on that front. The Buckeyes brought in Jim Knowles to be one of their new defensive coordinators. He played a massive role in Oklahoma State’s defensive success over the past few seasons. Ohio State’s website lists him as the main linebacker coach for the upcoming campaign. His previous success will benefit Ohio State Football well without question.

The Buckeyes are in line to rebound on defense.

2. CJ Stroud for the Heisman!

CJ Stroud and Alabama’s Bryce Young enter the season as the Heisman favorites. So this prediction may not seem bold in nature. However, Young is the reigning Heisman and is the No. 1 preseason favorite. So this prediction is stating that CJ Stroud will have a better 2022 performance than Bryce Young… which is a very bold claim.

Stroud threw for over 4,400 yards to go along with 44 touchdowns a season ago. His ability to read defenses improved drastically which led to him becoming a talented all-around QB. The Buckeyes still feature a quality receiving core despite losing Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave to the NFL.

CJ Stroud will produce results in 2022. And he’s going to be motivated and prepared to lead as a captain. He wants to guide Ohio State Football to a National Championship before getting drafted. Ryan Day and the offensive coordinators have utilized him well and put him in a position to succeed. And that will continue this year.

CJ Stroud will win the Heisman this season.

1. Ohio State Football will win the National Championship

The Buckeyes are going to face plenty of difficult competition in their championship pursuit. But missing the playoff last year was a major wake-up call.

Ryan Day isn’t going to waste any time with this team. He’s going to do whatever it takes to have them prepared to win each game.

With an improved defense and CJ Stroud leading a stacked offense, Ohio State Football is going to have an opportunity to win the National Championship.