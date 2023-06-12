While Ohio State has seen major success recently, they haven't won a National Championship since 2014. As Ohio State looks to get over the College Football Playoff hump, the Buckeyes have brought in major 2024 reinforcements.

Four-star defensive back Jaylen McClain has committed to the Buckeyes, via Stephen Means of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. McClain made his commitment to Ohio State official with a splashy social media post.

Alongside being a four-star recruit, McClain ranked as the 243rd-best player and 22nd-best safety in the 2024 recruiting class, via 247Sports. Before committing to the Buckeyes, McClain had offers from numerous powerhouses such as USC, Georgia and Michigan; among many others.

McClain currently attends Seton Hall Prep in New Jersey. During his junior season in 2022, McClain racked up 83 tackles and came away with an interception. His strong play attracted teams from across the nation. However, it was Ohio State who won out in the end.

Which will be a boon for the Buckeyes, who were already one of the best defensive teams in the country. Last season, Ohio State ranked 14th in total defense, allowing 321.5 yards per game. Their passing defense ranked 26th in the country, allowing 200.5 yards in the air per game.

Ohio State football will have to wait until 2024 to see their recruiting process come to fruition. But once it does, Jaylen McClain seems to be worth the wait. With hoards of offers, McClain still chose to attend Ohio State. The Buckeyes will look to get him acclimated to the team in hopes he can one day become a defensive leader.