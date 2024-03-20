Ohio State football head coach Ryan Day and his Buckeyes are currently in the midst of what figures to be a highly important offseason for the future direction of the franchise. There were some increasing calls for Day's name to be listed on the hot seat following Ohio State's loss to eventual champion Michigan last year, but it seems that the Buckeye brass is riding with Day to lead them back to prosperity in the coming season.
Recently, the Ohio State football coaching staff received a blow when it was revealed that running back coach Tony Alford would be leaving to take the same job at Michigan, per Andrew Gould of The Spun.
Now, Ryan Day is getting one hundred percent real on the departure of one of his coaches, to an arch-rival, no less.
“We’re into the process of identifying replacements,” Day said. “Excited about the group that we’ve already identified, and we're gonna be thorough in the process. I think the good news is we’re not in a situation where we have to make a quick decision based on recruiting, or the portal, or anything like that,” said Day, per Gould.
Day also took the time to heap praises on the running back room he already has in place.
“I didn’t know for sure until I was told, but now the focus is about trying to find the right person,” Day said. “I think it’s the best running back room in the country right now, and I think it’s an exciting job, and the candidate pool’s been excellent.”