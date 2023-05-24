A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

A recent visit by Ohio State Buckeyes commit and five-star wide receiver Jeremiah Smith with the Georgia Bulldogs did not go unnoticed by Ohio State football fans, who did not shy away from voicing their displeasure over his trip to Athens.

Jeremiah Smith, however, doubled down on his decision to have a visit with the Bulldogs with a tweet.

“I thought taking a visit was apart [sic] of the recruiting process,” the Ohio State football commit said in a post.

Smith has already made his commitment to Ohio State football as early as December of last year, but until he puts ink on paper, there appears to be some wiggle room for other schools to change his mind and lure him to their side. Georgia is always a threat to land the top prospects, with the defending two-time national champions also in the process of loading up their future rosters through recruitment.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Smith’s recent visit to Athens was not his first. He was also in Athens for an unofficial visit there back in January 2022. Before committing to Ohio State football, Smith got a ton of offers, including one from the Bulldogs, who appear to be still not ready to surrender their chances of landing the nation’s No. 1 overall prospect.

Apart from the Bulldogs, Smith also received offers from the likes of the Tennessee Volunteers, Colorado Buffaloes, Michigan Wolverines, TCU Horned Frogs, Texas Longhorns, and the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Smith is also the cousin of Seattle Seahawks quarterback and former West Virginia Mountaineers star Geno Smith.