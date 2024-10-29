The Ohio State football team hosted Nebraska this week as they looked to bounce back from their first loss of the season against Oregon. A lot of people expected to see an angry Buckeyes team as they felt like they should've beaten the Ducks, but that's not what we got. The Cornhuskers ended up putting up a great fight, and they nearly pulled off the upset. Ohio State got the win after a late stop, but there was some controversy involving Arvell Reese.

Nebraska took a 17-14 lead in the fourth quarter, and the pressure was officially on the Ohio State football team. They needed to score, and then they needed to get a stop. The Buckeyes got the score, but getting the stop became more difficult because of a questionable targeting penalty on Arvell Reese.

The whole play had a lot going on. Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola threw a pass to Jahmal Banks that looked like a catch at first, but he dropped the ball when he was hit by Reese. The Buckeyes thought that it was a fumble and they jumped on the ball, but it was ruled an incomplete pass and there was a flag for targeting.

All targeting calls are reviewed, so play was stopped while the targeting was looked at. The call of an incomplete pass was also looked at, and the refs actually ended up reversing that call and calling it a catch and fumble, and the ball was recovered by Ohio State. However, the targeting call stood, so the fumble didn't matter.

Arvell Reese was going to be suspended for the first half of Ohio State's huge game against #3 Penn State on the road this weekend, but the Big Ten looked at the targeting penalty and actually changed the ruling, so Reese will be able to play in the entire game.

“The Big Ten has lifted its suspension of Ohio State linebacker Arvell Reese after determining he was not guilty of targeting late in the Buckeyes' 21-17 victory over Nebraska on Saturday,” A report from The Columbus Dispatch said.

Ryan Day was livid at the call

When the play was reviewed and Arvell Reese was disqualified from the game, Ohio State football head coach Ryan Day was absolutely livid. He got a warning from the referees as he screamed and threw his headset after the announcement that the play stood. Ohio State was still able to get a stop on the drive and they narrowly avoided what would have been a disastrous upset.

This is now the second straight game that the Big Ten has looked at something from an Ohio State game. Against Oregon, the Buckeyes thought that they still should have had one second on the clock on Will Howard's infamous late slide. The conference said that the refs got that call right, but this time around, they helped Ohio State out.

This weekend's matchup against Penn State is obviously a huge one for the Buckeyes, and they are glad to have Arvell Reese for all of it. The Buckeyes and Nittany Lions will kick things off at noon ET from Beaver Stadium in State College, Pennsylvania, and the game will be airing on Fox. Ohio State is currently favored by 3.5 points.