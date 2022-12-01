Published December 1, 2022

By Steve Zavala · 2 min read

There may end up being multiple changes coming across the board at Ohio State over the offseason, but at the least, Brian Hartline is not going anywhere.

Amid much outside speculation as of late regarding a possible departure from the Ohio State football program, Hartline took to Twitter on Thursday to note that he does “not have any plans” to leave the team.

“I am aware of the speculation surrounding my name connected to other vacant coaching positions and appreciate all of the support, but right now my heart is at Ohio State and I do not have any plans to go anywhere else,” Hartline wrote.

Hartline has been linked with the Cincinnati Bearcats’ head coaching job, which became open after Luke Fickell decided to become the next head coach at Wisconsin. He was reportedly set to touch base with Bearcats athletics director John Cunningham regarding the opening as soon as Thursday.

The Bearcats are not the first team that Hartline has been linked to this year. Following the 2021 campaign, he was in the rumor mill about possibly becoming the next wide receivers coach at Notre Dame, but such speculation was put to rest after Ohio State head coach Ryan Day promoted him to become the team’s new passing game coordinator.

“He is the top wide receiver’s coach in college football and he has continued to develop as an offensive coach to the point where we want him to have more of an impact on our offensive game plan,” Day said in a statement in January. “His taking over as passing game coordinator will allow for that.”

The former NFL wideout initially joined the Ohio State program in 2017 as a quality control coach and then went on to be named the team’s wide receivers coach in 2018. He has since worked with numerous future NFL talents, including wideouts Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson — both of whom were selected in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. This year, he has played a valuable role in the stout development of both Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka. The two standout wide receivers finished regular season play with 60-plus receptions and 1,000-plus receiving yards.

For now, all eyes at Ohio State are currently set on Sunday’s College Football Playoff Selection Show.