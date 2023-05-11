Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter is listed as a defendant for a $40 million lawsuit claiming wrongful death for former Georgia player Devin Willock.

Willock’s father, Devin Willock Sr., filed a 54-page lawsuit in which Carter, the University of Georgia and a local strip club, among others, are listed as defendants, via WSBTV. The suit is for a Jan. 15 incident when Willock Jr. and Georgia recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy were killed in a car accident.

Carter is alleged to have been racing an SUV LeCroy was driving with Willock Jr. as passenger. LeCroy’s car left the road and hit two power poles and multiple trees, killing LeCroy and Willock Jr.

The documents say Willock’s father and the Willock estate are seeking $30 million from the defendants in compensatory damages and $10 million in punitive damages from Carter.

The lawsuit says Carter had driven with a suspended license and that Willock Jr. did not know LeCroy had been drinking and “did not consent to any type of street racing by LeCroy with Carter.” LeCroy’s blood-alcohol level was measured at .197, which is more than twice the legal limit of .08 in Georgia.

Carter received an arrest warrant for the incident March 1. He turned himself in and was released on a $4,000 bond.

Carter later pled no contest to the charges March 16 and given 12 months of probation, a $1,000 fine and was ordered to complete 80 hours of community service and a driving course.

The lawsuit is bad news for Jalen Carter, who had received previous punishment for the incident.

Georgia celebrated its National Championship in Athens just hours before the accident occurred.