Even for teams that are still battling for a national championship, recruiting never stops in the modern era of college football. Ohio State crushed Tennessee 42-17 in the first round of the College Football Playoff on Saturday night, and now it is bringing in recruits from the transfer portal to bolster its 2025 roster.

On Monday, the Buckeyes landed a commitment from former Idaho State EDGE Logan George, according to On3 Sports.

George was very productive this season at the FCS level at Idaho State. In 12 games, George recorded 56 tackles and an incredible 18.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks. According to Idaho State's official website, George recorded at least 0.5 tackles for loss in each of the 12 games he appeared in this season.

Making the jump to the Big Ten will certainly be an adjustment for George, but he has shown that he has the traits and the production to play at that level. He recorded a tackle for loss and a sack this season in Idaho State's only game against an FBS opponent when the Bengals went to Corvallis for a date with Oregon State back in August.

George will help fill out a defensive line rotation that will have a lot of new faces next season. Current starting edge rushers Jack Sawyer and J.T. Tuimoloau are both expected to be gone, so Ryan Day and the Buckeyes need some experienced, proven pieces that can come in and produce from those spots.

Logan George wasn't the only huge transfer portal addition that Ohio State made on Monday. The Buckeyes also added former West Virginia running back CJ Donaldson Jr. in the portal, giving the Buckeyes a big, powerful back that they can rely on in short-yardage situations.

Donaldson is listed at 6-foot-2, 240 pounds, so he is a handful to get on the ground when he gets going downhill. He will replace both Quinshon Judkins and TreVeyon Henderson if both decide to head off to the NFL.

Ohio State has a massive date with Oregon coming up in the Rose Bowl, which also serves as a College Football Playoff quarterfinal, a rematch from the regular season that will require its full attention. However, that doesn't mean the Buckeyes aren't keeping an eye on the transfer portal and the 2025 season.