Some scars still run deep. In college football, where every loss almost always matters, these scars can linger for years. Take, for example, Ohio State's loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff last season. Despite holding two-touchdown leads for a good chunk of the game, the Buckeyes failed to stop the Bulldogs from storming back and taking the game for themselves.

Eight months after that loss, the Ohio State football team is still seething from that loss. With the season nearly starting again, defensive coordinator Jim Knowles sent a stern message for Georgia, warning them of the pain they will inflict next season. (via The Columbus Dispatch)

“I won't be over that until we write a new script,” Knowles said. “That's the way it should be. You can look at it statistically from someone who didn't know any of the games or anything that happened, and they would say, ‘Oh, you really got better across the board.' But we're at Ohio State, and it's different, and that's what you sign up for,” Knowles said. “Got to do a better job.””

The 2022 CFP was an utter nightmare for the Buckeyes. Ohio State led by two touchdowns in two different periods of the game, something that usually results in a win in football. However, the team allowed Georgia to come back both teams: the final comeback eventually led to their demise vs. the Bulldogs.

Ohio State lost a good chunk of their football players this season, with notable standouts like QB CJ Stroud, OT Paris Johnson, and WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba leaving for the NFL. However, they did get some good players such as Kyle McCord, Can the Buckeyes exact their revenge, not only against Georgia, but against the entire field?