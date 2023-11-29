Ohio State football now finds itself on the outside looking in of the College Football Playoff Committee's rankings.

On Tuesday evening, Ohio State football coach Ryan Day and his Buckeyes saw their spot in the official College Football Playoff Committee rankings drop to number six after their recent loss to their bitter rivals, the Michigan Wolverines, this past weekend. Ohio State kept themselves around throughout the entirety of the game against Michigan, but ultimately, a late interception thrown by quarterback Kyle McCord spelled the Buckeyes' downfall and kept them out of the Big Ten Championship Game, which will take place this weekend between Michigan and Iowa.

After the loss, many fans were wondering if there is still a realistic chance for Ryan Day and the Buckeyes to still backdoor their way into the College Football Playoff when the final rankings are announced next Sunday following championship Saturday. The answer is, probably not a very good one. Simply put, a whole lot would have to go right for Ohio State to make the playoff at this point.

To start, Georgia would have to beat Alabama in the SEC Championship. Texas would have to lose to Oklahoma State in the Big Ten. Washington would likely have to lose to Oregon in the Big Ten Championship. And then Florida State would have to lose to Louisville in the ACC Championship. If all of those things happen, it is conceivable that Ohio State could sneak their way into the number four spot.

However, all told, Buckeyes fans probably shouldn't hold their breath and instead prepare themselves for an appearance in a different marquee Bowl Game.